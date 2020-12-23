Rap Basement

Rowdy Rebel’s “First Day Out” Freestyle Debuted On Funk Flex

Posted By on December 23, 2020

With some words from Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel readies his takeover with a “First Day Out” freestyle in the cut.

Earlier this week, we received some of the best news of 2020 so far: Rowdy Rebel was released from prison. Over the past few years, fans screamed “Free The Guys” at any available opportunity as the streets anticipated the return of Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda. We still have about a year to go until the former will be released from prison but in the meantime, Rowdy Rebel will be heating up the streets for Bobby’s arrival.

Immediately after his release, Rowdy Rebel basked in his freedom as he declared that the real King of New York is home. And while plenty of made that claim, Rowdy started preparing to reclaim his throne. He previewed some new music in the studio but last night, he gave Funk Flex the green light to premiere his anticipated, “First Day Out” freestyle. 

Opening up with some words from Bobby Shrmuda explaining their respective sentences, Rowdy slides over some exhilarating drill production with some vicious bars, even giving Pop Smoke a shout out for a full-circle moment, of sorts. “Feed it to the opps, they know how we rock/ Ain’t no options/ RIP to Pop Smoke, if we find out who did it, you know we gon’ Pop ’em,” he raps on the record. 

The song has yet to be released, though it’s rumored to be dropping on Christmas day. Rowdy’s apparently been cooking up a lot of new music in the days since his release. Check out a snippet below. 

Via HNHH

