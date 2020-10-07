Royce Da 5’9″ Announces “The Ryan Montgomery Foundation”

Over the years, Royce Da 5’9″ has expanded his horizon in a major way. Not only did the legendary lyricist add production ability to his repertoire, but he also began offering takes and lengthy perspectives on his Instagram feed. A few days back, Royce announced that he and Lupe Fiasco would be joining forces to deliver The Lupe & Royce podcast, which launches tomorrow, October 8th on both Apple Music and Spotify. On the heels of that reveal, Royce has officially come through to announce The Ryan Montgomery Foundation.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

An official press release describes the Foundation as follows: “The Ryan Montgomery Foundation’s mission is to empower underprivileged communities through advocacy, education, and personal enrichment by implementing sustainable community programs that give individuals and families access to resources and opportunities needed to achieve their fullest potential.”

“As a person of color who has seen a therapist for many years now, I know how important it is to talk about your issues with an unbiased mental health care professional,” explains Royce. “My people often think seeking a therapist is taboo. It’s my mission to dispel that myth and give light to those who believe there is no way out of the darkness.”

Speaking on their new partnership with Royce, NAMI’s executive director Kevin Fischer offered major praise to the rapper. “NAMI Michigan is excited to collaborate with international recording artist, Royce 5″9′,” says Fischer. “His transparency and celebrity, combined with his passion to raise mental health awareness, specifically in communities of color, will have an incredible impact on our mission to eliminate the stigma associated with seeking mental healthcare, which we consider the leading barrier to the early diagnoses and treatment that leads to better outcomes. His advocacy is needed and sincerely appreciated.”

The Foundation’s first initiative arrives as a partnership effort with NAMI (The National Alliance On Mental Illness) and CNS Healthcare; a press conference announcing the initiative is set to air on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, between 4 and 6 PM. Speakers during the conference are confirmed to include Royce himself, Mouchette Muhammad (Ryan Montgomery Foundation), Kevin Fischer (NAMI), Michael Garrett (CNS), Dr. Michele Leno (Mind Matters), and Marcus Harris (DPD).

Congratulations to Royce Da 5’9″ for using his platform to make a difference — keep posted for more news on the initiative as the press conference draws closer.