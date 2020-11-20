Rap Basement

Royce Da 5’9″ Applauds Jeezy Taking The High Road

Posted By on November 20, 2020

After Jeezy took the high ground following Gucci Mane’s inclusion of “Truth,” Royce Da 5’9″ took a moment to celebrate The Snowman’s retreat.

It goes without saying that Jeezy and Gucci Mane‘s historic Verzuz battle — a duel that saw old wounds addressed head-on and new alliances forged — has elicited no shortage of opinions from the rap community. And sadly, not all have been positive — both Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent used the opportunity to clown on Jeezy, citing him as soft for choosing not to react to Guwop’s provocations. For the most part, however, response to Jeezy’s decision to take the high road has been praised on a near-unanimous level.

Royce Da 5'9"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After Jeezy decided to extend the olive branch to his old rival for the good of the culture, Royce Da 5’9″ took to Instagram to share his own take on the matter. As somebody who understands the value of squashing beef and seeking unity, it’s no surprise that Royce had nothing but kind words for The Snowman’s restraint. “This brother is a man, today,” captions Royce, alongside a portrait of Jeezy. “His level of understanding has superseded any emotional barriers that may have blocked any previous blessings.” 

Offering up a flower emoji for emphasis, Royce made his values abundantly clear. A stark contrast to those holding on to a more street-centric philosophy, it should be noted that Royce has been involved in many conflicts throughout his own career — and to this day, nearly all of them have been squashed. Suffice it to say, Royce is as experienced on the matter as they come, and his thoughts on Jeezy’s maturity ring all the more impactful as a result.

Check it out for yourself below, and sound off in the comments — do you agree with Royce’s assessment, or do you feel more aligned with that of 50 and Gibbs?

Via HNHH

