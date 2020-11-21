Royce Da 5’9″ Checks Fredro Starr Over “Nerd Rap” Comments

A line has been drawn in the sand by Royce Da 5’9″ after Fredro Starr had a few words to say about the Detroit rapper. Onyx legend Fredro Starr was chatting with the Rappers Ballers Podcast where they discussed a myriad of topics, including what artists could be considered “nerd rap.” Fredro argued that Royce’s name should be included on that list, but Royce didn’t seem to appreciate the delivery.

“That’s my man. Look, I was on tour with Royce Da 5’9,” said Fredro. He didn’t invalidate anyone’s street credibility because they’re “nerd rappers,” but gave his reasoning as to why Royce was included. “N*ggas that read books… the nerdy n***as,” Starr added. He also brought up that Royce named his last album The Allegory. “I’ve never heard of that word until I heard him say it.”

Royce reposted the clip of the interview and added a response video. “If you follow me then you know, you never seen me play with n*ggas and you never seen n*ggas play with me,” said Royce. “There’s too much going on in the world right now. Like it’s a very serious time.” Then, he spoke directly to Starr and added, “I appreciate you calling me your ‘man,’ but I would be remiss to not be completely transparent with you right now, legend, and let you know I am not your man.”

“I have no desire whatsoever to build any sort of relationship with you moving forward, just so we clear,” Royce continued. “So, there’s no reason for you to ever f*cking play with me again… And I’m not gonna say it again, Fredro Starr. You keep being a legend, and I’ma keep doing what the f*ck I do. Next time you mention me, you mention me and you give me the compliments or whatever you wanna give me, and you leave all that extra sh*t out of it because it’s something that comes with that.” Watch Royce Da 5’9″ speaking his mind below.