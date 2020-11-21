Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tiny Harris Recalls Cypress Hill Suing Xscape Over Debut Album Title
93
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Checks Fredro Starr Over “Nerd Rap” Comments
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1429
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
874
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Royce Da 5’9″ Checks Fredro Starr Over “Nerd Rap” Comments

Posted By on November 20, 2020

The Detroit rapper made it clear that if his name is mentioned, only compliments should follow.

A line has been drawn in the sand by Royce Da 5’9″ after Fredro Starr had a few words to say about the Detroit rapper. Onyx legend Fredro Starr was chatting with the Rappers Ballers Podcast where they discussed a myriad of topics, including what artists could be considered “nerd rap.” Fredro argued that Royce’s name should be included on that list, but Royce didn’t seem to appreciate the delivery.

“That’s my man. Look, I was on tour with Royce Da 5’9,” said Fredro. He didn’t invalidate anyone’s street credibility because they’re “nerd rappers,” but gave his reasoning as to why Royce was included. “N*ggas that read books… the nerdy n***as,” Starr added. He also brought up that Royce named his last album The Allegory. “I’ve never heard of that word until I heard him say it.”

Royce reposted the clip of the interview and added a response video. “If you follow me then you know, you never seen me play with n*ggas and you never seen n*ggas play with me,” said Royce. “There’s too much going on in the world right now. Like it’s a very serious time.” Then, he spoke directly to Starr and added, “I appreciate you calling me your ‘man,’ but I would be remiss to not be completely transparent with you right now, legend, and let you know I am not your man.”

“I have no desire whatsoever to build any sort of relationship with you moving forward, just so we clear,” Royce continued. “So, there’s no reason for you to ever f*cking play with me again… And I’m not gonna say it again, Fredro Starr. You keep being a legend, and I’ma keep doing what the f*ck I do. Next time you mention me, you mention me and you give me the compliments or whatever you wanna give me, and you leave all that extra sh*t out of it because it’s something that comes with that.” Watch Royce Da 5’9″ speaking his mind below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tiny Harris Recalls Cypress Hill Suing Xscape Over Debut Album Title
93 525 7
0
DaBaby Fans Think He Referenced DaniLeigh On “8 Figures” Track
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Tiny Harris Recalls Cypress Hill Suing Xscape Over Debut Album Title
93
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Checks Fredro Starr Over “Nerd Rap” Comments
119
0
DaBaby Fans Think He Referenced DaniLeigh On “8 Figures” Track
119
0
Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Collection Sells $1.2 Mil In 24 Hours
106
0
Rich The Kid May Want All The “Verzuz” Smoke With Lil Uzi Vert
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

CyHi The Prynce Feat. Canjelae Ryder
291
0
Quando Rondo End Of Story
159
0
French Montana Feat. A$AP Rocky & Zak Corner
106
0
iann dior Holding On
106
0
MATT OX Dazed
159
0
Nas Fallen Stars Flying
212
0
Lil Gnar Feat. Lil Keed & Internet Money HEY!
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints
159
0
Big Sean Feat. Post Malone “Wolves” Video
172
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tiny Harris Recalls Cypress Hill Suing Xscape Over Debut Album Title
Royce Da 5’9″ Checks Fredro Starr Over “Nerd Rap” Comments
DaBaby Fans Think He Referenced DaniLeigh On “8 Figures” Track