Royce Da 5’9″ Claims Cordae’s Label Stopped His “Allegory” Verse

The legendary Royce Da 5’9 is officially a Grammy-nominated artist, with his latest project The Allegory being recognized by the Recording Academy as one of the year’s best rap albums. Now, the lyricist and producer has connected with PSA Hip-Hop’s Threeletterman3 for an extensive conversation on a variety of hip-hop-related topics.

Royce & DJ Premier

When asked about his recent Grammy nomination for The Allegory, Royce describes the experience as “surreal.” “It feels good to be recognized by your peers, first of all,” he explains. “And it feels good for people to notice it. It’s cool.” When the host mentions that Book Of Ryan should have landed a nomination when it dropped in 2018, Royce reveals that E1 never submitted the project; his ensuing laugh speaks volumes. “Thinking about it in retrospect, after getting nominated, I could be mad about it! It can hype myself up, but I’m not mad about it.”

Around the twenty-six minute mark, Royce opens up about Cordae, who was originally meant to appear on The Allegory’s “Young World.” “[Vince Staples] sent his verse last day because originally YBN Cordae was there in that spot,” explains Royce. “Atlantic would not clear YBN Cordae, so I had to take him off. Cause they said they wanted to ‘keep him young.’ These labels, they are so caught up young, young, young, young. Obviously the kid wanted to do it, otherwise, he wouldn’t have done it! So why put him in that position? And now the album is nominated for Grammy. You don’t think that in retrospect was a bad move from them?”

He also addresses the fact that Eminem‘s Music To Be Murdered By was not nominated at the 2021 Grammy Awards, an album on which he contributed both production and bars. “I’m not shocked,” he explains. “Everybody been giving hard time to Marshall. I don’t know where that shit is coming from. Nothing in regards to Marshall surprises me anymore. But I don’t care and I don’t want him to care. He set the world on fire for six times over. He don’t owe nothing else. So I want him to kick his feet back and just enjoy. That shit ain’t even serious.”

For more from Royce, including his thoughts on having to check Fredro Starr, his own favorite music video, and more, be sure to check the complete interview with PSA HipHop.