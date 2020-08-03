Royce Da 5’9″ Claps Back At Furious Stan Army

As with any die-hard fanbase, be it the Barbz, the Beyhive, or in Eminem‘s case, the Stans, loyalty can be an unyielding and unapologetic quality. Royce Da 5’9″, a longtime ally and creative partner to Eminem, recently found himself on the receiving end of a Stan army scorned — so much so that he actively fired a retaliatory shot in their direction. It all started when Royce decided to weigh in on the brewing controversy sparked by Snoop Dogg, who explained why Eminem did not crack his personal top ten. Somehow, it was perceived as disrespect, and the Stans set their sights on the Doggfather’s head.

Royce, an avid scholar of hip-hop history, decided to offer his own perspective on the matter. As he told it, he’d put Snoop’s classic debut Doggystyle over any of Eminem’s albums, though he did put Em over Snoop in the overall picture. Still, the comment was taken largely out of context and used as ammunition against him by opportunistic and bloodthirsty Stans. Before long, Nickle was being painted as a Judas-lite, liable to et tu his longtime Bad Meets Evil affiliate.

No stranger to clapping back against antagonistic forces, Royce took to social media to lay down the law on his newfound haters. “Fuck them,” he bluntly wrote. They’re conditional love is no longer accepted here…” Considering that many Stans once stood behind Royce, it’s likely that some will take the stance personally — though it’s equally likely that Royce couldn’t care less about a fair-weather fan. Check out his statement, as well as the one that incited it all, below.