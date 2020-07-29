Royce Da 5’9″ & Fat Joe React To “40 Best Rappers Over 40” List

Yesterday, Level compiled an extensive list detailing the “40 Best Rappers Over 40,” ranked in order of quality — though a narrative exists that rap is a young person’s game, it’s clear that the veterans are putting out some of the best material the game has to offer. Case in point, the chosen top ten includes Jay-Z, Royce Da 5’9, Pusha T, Black Thoughts, Killer Mike, Ghostface Killah, Eminem, Rick Ross, Styles, P, and El-P. As stacked a collection of lyricists as ever there was.

Following his placement in the second position, Royce Da 5’9″ took to Instagram to weigh in, thanking the publication for the praise. “I ain’t eeeem mad, Thanx y’all it’s a honor,” captions Nickle, prompting some praise from Pusha T (“Respect it 1000% percent”), with whom he collaborated on “Layers.” Fat Joe, who was placed in the 14th spot, also took to social media to defend the list’s criteria. “No disrespect to all the living legends over 40 i believe they asking who dropped hits after 40 and unfortunately for your fav rappers they might have not dropped heat after 40 FACTS,” writes Joe.

And while he cracked the top ten, Styles P still had some thoughts on his position at nine. “Wait a minute they say it’s 8 rappers over 40 that out work me ?????” he writes, incredulously. “AWWW YALL GONNA PISS ME OFF AND WORK HARDER.” Not long after, he confirmed that his next solo album was on the way.

Check out the full list here, and sound off — does it sound about right?