Royce Da 5’9″ Reacts To Lil Wayne’s Donald Trump Picture

Posted By on October 30, 2020

Royce Da 5’9″ takes a moment to reflect on Lil Wayne’s glowing endorsement of President Trump, citing one of his iconic bars in the process.

Yesterday, Lil Wayne surprised the masses by coming through with an endorsement of Donald Trump, sharing a few words and a buddied-up picture of himself and the current President. “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” captioned Wayne, in an uncommon foray into political discourse. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Royce Da 5'9"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Naturally, many of his fellow rappers — a vocal majority of which have fallen into YG‘s “FDT” camp — responded with shock and terror. Never one to shy away from offering his take, Royce Da 5’9″ took to Instagram to reflect on Wayne’s endorsement, warning Donald Trump to stay away from hip-hop’s legendary figures. “This ain’t the Iconic Genius that said. {And I Quote} “Bitch, real G’z move in silence like lasagna”…. Nope I rebuke you, Satan … Stay away from our [GOATs] .. And Wayne would’ve NEVER worn a shirt to the White House…”

It should be noted that while many emcees have been vocal in their dislike for Trump, others like 50 Cent (though he later denounced Trump…publically) and Wacka Flocka Flame have praised the President, if only due to Biden’s hard-hitting tax plan. Yet some have found Wayne’s support to be surprising, especially given how critical he was of George Bush during the devastating run of Hurricane Katrina. In fairness, the cause Weezy cited — criminal reform — is an important one, and by his assessment, Trump is making it a high priority.

With the Election only days away, it’s anybody’s guess as to what the outcome might be. At least we know who Royce and Lil Wayne will be casting their respective votes for. Do you agree with Lil Wayne’s stance, or do you feel similarly to 50 Cent, in that he should have kept his Trump support private

Via HNHH

