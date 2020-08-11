Rap Basement

Royce Da 5’9″ Refuses Future XXL Interviews, Trashes 2020 Freshman List

Posted By on August 11, 2020

Royce Da 5’9″ calls out XXL over the 2020 Freshman Class reveal, refusing to do any more interviews with the publication after they left out Detroit from this year’s list.

The 2020 XXL Freshman Class has officially been revealed, giving artists like Lil Keed, Polo G, NLE Choppa, Mulatto, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, and more some serious shine. A few rappers were notably missing though and people aren’t staying quiet about that. While it would be nice for XXL to celebrate all of the new-school rappers that are popping off, they cut this list at twelve names, which is even larger than usual. Still, Royce Da 5’9″ was pissed about their selections.

Reposting the magazine cover with all twelve rising stars showing their bright smiles, Royce chimed with on his own reaction to this year’s picks.


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Next time y’all ask me to do a interview, Ima go missing like Detroit is from this blasphemous freshman cover @xxl,” wrote the Bad Meets Evil rapper. “Still love y’all tho.”

Hailing from Detroit, Royce would certainly have liked to see some of the up-and-comers from his city get some love this year, especially considering how the sound has been getting bigger and bigger. With 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Payroll Giovanni, FMB DZ, Kash Doll, and others all dominating the sound of the city, he would have expected at least one of them to get picked for the 2020 class.

Do you think Detroit should have been represented this year?

Via HNHH

