Royce Da 5’9″ Shares Uplifting Dr. Dre DM

Though Dr. Dre‘s hospitalization for a brain aneurysm was an alarming start to the year, his subsequent release and rapid return to the studio provided rappers and hip-hop fans alike with cause for optimism. Especially given that the studio reunion picture shared by Dem Jointz came equipped with the intriguing hashtag #”Detox21.” Considering that Page Kennedy recently teased that Dr. Dre was indeed working on a new album, all signs point to the imminent arrival of the legendary producer’s fourth studio album.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Following Dre’s return home, Royce Da 5’9″ took a moment to share his uplifting IG exchange with the Doc. “Hey Royce!!” writes Dre, following Nickle’s check-in. “I’m home and feeling much better. Thanks for checking bro.” For Royce, receiving such an update was enough to turn the tides on 2021, with him confirming that “This year is better already” is in his caption. In a perfect world, perhaps this exchange will kick off a reunion in the studio, as Dre and Royce haven’t worked together since “The Message” in 1999.

The history between Dr. Dre and Royce Da 5’9″ is actually rather deep. During our extensive deep dive on the making-of Dr. Dre’s 2001, we spoke to Royce about his involvement during the studio sessions. Throughout the conversation, it was evident that Royce held Dre in high esteem. “Nobody’s done it like Dre. Going from NWA, to Snoop, Marshall, 50, and Kendrick,” explained Royce. “He’s basically Quincy Jonesed the entire lineage of hip-hop. The entire time it’s been in existence he’s been making classic contributions. It’s no surprise he’s one of the guys at that billionaire status.” Read more of Royce’s thoughts on working with Dr. Dre here: Dr. Dre’s “2001” Turns 21: The Creation Of A Classic.

With Detox seemingly in the cards once more, would you like to see Royce Da 5’9″ involved in some capacity?