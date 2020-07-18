Royce Da 5’9″ Speaks On Gun Safety After Tory Lanez & Meg Thee Stallion Incident

It has been a wild week in hip-hop. Nick Cannon found himself dragged across the timeline for anti-Semitic sentiments he expressed on his podcast. In the midst of all that, the curious case of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez unraveled in front of our eyes after the Canadian rapper was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. It was initially revealed that Meg suffered cuts on her foot from broken glass until she revealed that she was actually shot.

In the past few days, it’s been alleged that Tory Lanez was actually the one who fired the shots. No one has refuted these reports, either. However, it’s been said that if he’s booked for assault with a deadly weapon, he’ll end up claiming it’s accidental.

Royce Da 5’9″ has now chimed in on the matter with prayers for Meg, though his take on the matter scratched a few heads. The rapper advocated for more education on gun safety and gun rights in school in wake of the incident. “Gun rights and Gun safety should be a part of curriculum in school at this point. That mystique that surrounds guns along with the way they’re portrayed on tv gives us a fascination with them by the time we’re adults (rappers),” he wrote. That’s toxic as a bitch and extremely dangerous, problematic etc. Brother Torey never got taught the etiquette smh… I’m glad Meg is good… *Goes back to Justice for Breonna*”

Tory Lanez is from Canada so even if there was more access to education surrounding gun rights and gun safety, Tory Lanez wouldn’t actually benefit from it. In fact, he only moved to America during his adult years. Check out Royce’s post below.