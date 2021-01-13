Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Royce Da 5’9″ Tells Ebro He Was “Embarrassed” By Grammy Nod After Criticizing Awards
79
0
Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1032
0
Wiz Khalifa
993
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Royce Da 5’9″ Tells Ebro He Was “Embarrassed” By Grammy Nod After Criticizing Awards

Posted By on January 12, 2021

The Detroit rapper says that being nominated has given him a new perspective and he’ll be less critical of the ceremony in the future.

The 2021 Grammy controversy haunts the Recording Academy, and while they’ve faced criticism over their choice of nominees this year, Royce Da 5’9″ is excited about his mention. The Detroit rapper’s project The Allegory received a nod for Best Rap Album and Royce spoke about his inclusion while chatting with Ebro Darden on The Message.

Royce Da 5'9", Grammys, Ebro, The Message
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The outspoken emcee isn’t usually one who is at a loss for words, but the Grammy nomination hit hard after it made him reevaluate his stance on the award ceremony. “It feels cool,” said Royce on the Apple Music series. “I’m not going to lie, man, I’m a little bit embarrassed because I’m one of those guys that was like, ‘F*ck the Grammys.’ And [now] I’m totally like, ‘I’m f*cking with the Grammys this year.’”

Now that he is an insider of sorts due to his nomination, Royce’s viewpoint shifted because he was able to see how he came across in previous years as he criticized the show. “It’s an opportunity to put some things in perspective,” he added. “When I see other artists complain about being snubbed, I look at it and go, ‘That’s how I was looking. I was looking like that.’” From this point forward, Royce said he is committed to being happy for his fellow entertainers as to not come across as bitter or judgmental.

Elsewhere, Royce spoke about Black artists and how fame has impacted their careers, especially those who have been in the industry for some time. The rapper used Lil Wayne as a reference, mentioning Weezy’s previous controversial stance on socio-economic issues in America. “Lil Wayne, I heard come out of his mouth in an interview that racism doesn’t exist,” Royce stated. “Being famous early for a Black person is crippling.”

Check out his interview with Ebro on The Message below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle
132 525 10
0
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti’s “Verzuz” Gets Date: “Rain, Sleet… Let’s Go”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Royce Da 5’9″ Tells Ebro He Was “Embarrassed” By Grammy Nod After Criticizing Awards
79
0
Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle
132
0
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti’s “Verzuz” Gets Date: “Rain, Sleet… Let’s Go”
146
0
Lana Del Rey Calls Out Media Outlets For Their Coverage Of Her Trump Comments
199
0
Snoop Dogg & Eminem Make Peace
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nyck Caution Feat. Denzel Curry Bad Day
66
0
Doe Boy & Veeze NCAA
119
0
Ashnikko Feat. Kelis Deal With It
66
0
Asiahn My World
146
0
will.i.am American Dream
172
0
Blacc Zacc Feat. Lul Eli Plenty Bad Bitches
106
0
NO1-NOAH Ridin For My Love
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

French Montana Feat. Jack Harlow, Lil Durk “Hot Boy Bling” Video
146
0
King Von “Armed & Dangerous” Video
185
0
Saweetie Feat. Doja Cat “Best Friend” Video
490
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Royce Da 5’9″ Tells Ebro He Was “Embarrassed” By Grammy Nod After Criticizing Awards
Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti’s “Verzuz” Gets Date: “Rain, Sleet… Let’s Go”