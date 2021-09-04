Rap Basement

Rubi Rose Thinks Drake Shouted Her Out On “7am On Bridle Path” But Fans Say No

Posted By on September 3, 2021

She shared a video showing her celebrating the “ruby rose” lyrical mention, but the internet was quick to dull her shine.

The ongoing saga between Drake and Kanye West has taken yet another turn. The pair were once close friends, but following a string of events, including Pusha T delivering the news that Drake was a father, the two icons’ relationship has never been the same. Drake has spoken openly about why he does not have any plans on mending his friendship with Ye anytime soon, but fans believe that he dedicate moments of Certified Lover Boy to addressing his grievances.

7am on Bridle Path” is a standout track for CLB listeners and it is believed the bulk of the track was directed at West. However, one bar attracted the attention of rapper Rubi Rose who believes that Drizzy gave her a witty mention.

See the watch collection and assume I got time / ‘Cause of the ruby rose two-tone / Or switch it to the one I call ‘R.I.P. Nipsey’ / ‘Cause I swear to God the bezel got sixty of them blue stones / Maybe I’m gettin’ too stoned,” Drake rapped. All Rubi had to hear was “ruby rose” to get her excited and in a video that went viral on social media, she is seen celebrating with friends.

The internet was quick to throw water on her moment by insisting that Drake wasn’t speaking about her. “Lmfao damn y’all are haters , let me be happy sheesh,” she replied. Check it out below and let us know if you think Drake was giving Rubi a nod.

Via HNHH

