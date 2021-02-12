Run The Jewels Lyrics Cited During Trump Impeachment Trial

Even with new music from Jay-Z and rumblings that Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves have allegedly broken up, the big talk of today concerns none other than the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. The 45th president’s second impeachment trial continues today, weeks after he exited the White House to make room for his successor Joe Biden.

While updates continue to roll in from the ongoing trial, some unexpected Hip-Hop news has arisen, as lyrics from acclaimed Hip-Hop lyricists have surprisingly been used in a Congresswoman’s impeachment presentation.

According to Complex, Stacey Plaskett, the House delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands, quoted lyrics from Run the Jewels’ “Early” and the Wu-Tang Member GZA’s “Breaker, Breaker” in order to support her argument about Trump inciting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Due to Plaskett’s delegate status, she is ineligible to actually vote in the House of Representatives, but she made history yesterday nevertheless as the first delegate to ever serve as a House impeachment manager.

During her presentation, she unveiled new security-camera footage of the Capitol insurrection, but Plaskett’s use of rap lyrics is really what has caused the Virgin Islands delegate to go viral.

“The truth is usually seen and rarely heard,” she said, quoting GZA. Plaskett continued with El-P’s lyrics before relating the quotes back to her argument, saying, “Truth is truth, whether denied or not. And the truth is, President Trump had spent months calling his supporters to a march on a specific day, at a specific time, in specific places to stop the certification.”

After finding out about Plaskett’s impeachment shout out, Run the Jewels’ El-P showed love back to the Virgin Islands delegate with a humorous tweet.

Would you have ever expected for someone in Congress to recite bars in an impeachment trial?