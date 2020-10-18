Run The Jewels Perform “RTJ4” To Urge Fans To Vote With Pharrell, 2 Chainz & More

Run the Jewels, Adult Swim, and Ben & Jerry’s recently linked up for a special telethon/concert titled “Holy Calamavote” that aired at midnight on HBO Max and Adult Swim, as part of an initiative to get young fans to vote.

The superduo performed their latest album RTJ4 for the first time in its entirety for the performance, with a mix of live and satellite guest appearances from Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, and Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, while comedian Eric Andre bookmarks the performances with sketches.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun,” they said in a statement announcing the performance.

Killer Mike and El-P join scores of musicians that have publicly urged fans to vote ahead of the upcoming November election, including Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator, and Jhené Aiko.

For those of you that missed the performance, it’s now available to stream on YouTube, where fans can also opt to donate to the ACLU.

Watch “Holy Calamavote” below and be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments.