Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake’s “CLB” Release Date Pushed Back
26
0
A$AP Rocky Debuts New Grill With Canary Diamonds & Real Flowers Inside
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1284
0
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Russ Celebrates Major Radio Accomplishment

Posted By on January 20, 2021

After Russ and Lil Baby’s “UGLY” became the most added single to Urban Radio, the independent rapper took a moment to celebrate.

Russ has been one of the game’s foremost advocates for the independent route, frequently praising the benefits of a self-owned catalog. In fact, there are many who have come to look at Russ as a welcome source of knowledge, the rare sort of artist who actively seeks to better the future of his fellow emcees. While that hasn’t exactly converted all haters, many have taken to putting further respect on Russ’ name, especially when he drops gems at such a frequent rate. 

Russ

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Today, Russ has come through to open up about a recent milestone he achieved, thanks to the release of his new single “UGLY” with Lil Baby. “imma be honest…gettin on a radio was the only element of bein independent that I didn’t really know how I was gonna conquer,” admits Russ, flexing his latest accomplishment on Twitter. “This means A LOT. MOST ADDED. preciate everyone supporting” For those who don’t know, he’s referring to the fact that “UGLY” was the most-added single to Urban Radio, proving that Russ fans are among the most loyal in the game. 

As for the song itself, “UGLY” marks the first time Russ and Lil Baby have collaborated — but perhaps not the last, given the success their Boi-1da-produced new single continues to see. Check out the rapper’s celebration below, and be sure to sound off with your thoughts on the independent empire Russ has built since first entering the game. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake’s “CLB” Release Date Pushed Back
26 525 2
0
A$AP Rocky Debuts New Grill With Canary Diamonds & Real Flowers Inside
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Drake’s “CLB” Release Date Pushed Back
26
0
A$AP Rocky Debuts New Grill With Canary Diamonds & Real Flowers Inside
146
0
Post Malone’s Manager Promises “Special Things” For This Year
344
0
6LACK Reacts To LeBron James Butchering His Lyrics
132
0
Russ Celebrates Major Radio Accomplishment
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joey Bada$$ Let It Breathe
66
0
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Feat. A.F.R.O. Far Out Bar Out
119
0
Deb Never Someone Else
93
0
The Roots Feat. Cody ChesnuTT The Seed 2.0
79
0
Macklemore Trump's Over Freestyle
79
0
Soulja Boy Zaza
212
0
Marlon Craft State Of The Union
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
265
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
318
1
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake’s “CLB” Release Date Pushed Back
A$AP Rocky Debuts New Grill With Canary Diamonds & Real Flowers Inside
Post Malone’s Manager Promises “Special Things” For This Year