HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Russ, Lil Baby, & Boi-1da Are Dropping New Single Tonight

Posted By on January 7, 2021

This midnight, Russ and Lil Baby will be dropping off their brand new single “Ugly,” a melodic banger produced by Boi-1da.

Though Russ has occasionally fielded his share of criticism, the independent rapper has been in the midst of an undeniable tear. For one, his recent CHOMP EP found him flexing his bars alongside some of the game’s top tier spitters, a roster that has already accepted him as one of their own. And now, with another new project clearly on the horizon, Russ has joined forces with one of hip-hop’s biggest superstars to deliver his next single.

Russ Lil Baby

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Russ confirmed that his upcoming track will feature both Lil Baby and Boi-1da, a stacked combination to be sure. With the track “Ugly” already having been released in select international markets, it should be interesting to see how Russ’ big drop will perform on the commercial charts. Musically, Boi-1da’s instrumental is a horn-driven affair, anthemic in the chorus and more restrained when the verse kicks in. Switching things up from the CHOMP style, Russ opts for a more melodic flow, one that blends nicely with Baby’s own delivery.

“BOI1DA x RUSS x LIL BABY,” announces Russ Diemon, sharing a snippet of the bawdy music video on his Instagram page. “THIS FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT. y’all ready?!?!” Should you be interested in seeing how a Lil Baby and Russ collaboration turns out, be sure to check back at midnight to peep “Ugly” in full. Given everything Russ has dropped during his recent run, where do you stand on the versatile emcee?  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RUSS (@russ)

Via HNHH

