Russ Spits Bars In Promising New Snippet

Posted By on October 22, 2020

Russ is gearing up to deliver some new music, taking to Instagram to spit a quick chopper flow in a promising snippet.

It goes without saying that Russ has been eating at a steady rate, and to make things even more impressive, he’s been growing his own food from the ground up. A vocal advocate for artistic independence and ownership, Russ has become one of the game’s unexpected thought leaders, going so far as to post receipts of his own music revenue as proof of obtainability. Of course, none of this would be possible were it not for his talent behind the mic, and today the rapper has come through to flex a chopper flow in a promising new snippet.

Russ new music

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Though many of his hits find him in his melodic bag, Russ is more than capable of putting in work with the bars. With his upcoming single “Fired Up” set to be released imminently, he came through to showcase a glimpse of what we can expect. Though he kept it acapella, it would appear as if the track will be an up-tempo banger judging from his flow scheme. 

“I don’t care about a bitch, I be balling overseas like Calderone,” he spits, eyes locked on his iPhone. “I keep a pound at home, I found my zone I’m in it / [??] said ten thousand a minute / bout to pivot into other industries and put up a hundred g’s of my own / cause the sound of winning on my own terms gets me off / can’t believe they really just let me walk — I’m leading the pack.”

Check it out for yourself below, and look for “Fired Up” to land at the end of the week, if Russ’ caption is to be believed. Do you think we’re looking at a man about to snap on this one?

Via HNHH

