RZA Creates A New Ice Cream Truck Jingle

Posted By on August 13, 2020

RZA has officially premiered his new Ice Cream jingle, created in partnership with Good Humor, and set to replace the long-running “Turkey In The Straw.”

RZA has never been a stranger to “C.R.E.A.M,” and now he has officially taken things full circle with his latest commission. It has been officially confirmed that Good Humor ice cream has officially tapped Bobby Digital to pen a brand new Ice Cream Truck jingle, with the intention of replacing the longstanding “Turkey In The Straw.” Of course, that tune is tainted by its history in 19th-century American minstrel shows, and Ice Cream Truck originators Good Humor have decided that a change is necessary. And who could be better suited to the task than the Wu-Tang Clan’s legendary ringleader

RZA Ice Cream

 Rich Polk/Getty Images 

Today, RZA’s new jingle has been premiered, a whimsical little chime melody paired with subtle yet clearly rap-inspired percussion; if anything, the beat is a testament to how deeply entrenched within modern culture hip-hop truly is. “We wanted to make a melody that includes all communities,” says RZA, breaking down his inspiration in an announcement video. “That’s good for every driver, every kid. And I’m proud to say, for the first time in a long time, a new ice cream truck jingle will be made available to ice cream trucks across the country — in perpetuity. That means forever, like Wu-Tang is forever!”

Interested parties can check out RZA’s handiwork below, and don’t be surprised to hear this one the next time the ice cream truck comes rolling through your neighborhood. Congratulations to RZA for holding it down, and bringing that Wu-Tang character to yet another unexpected place. 

Via HNHH

