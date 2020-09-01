RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”

There’s a reason why the saying “Wu-Tang Forever” has endured for so long, dating back to the dawn of the Wu-Tang Clan in the early nineties. To this day, their 1993 debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is touted by many as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, a claim that still holds up. Not only does it serve as a time capsule to rap’s golden era, but it also captures a distinctive vibe throughout, bringing Eastern mysticism to the streets of New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

There’s a reason why the RZA still looks back fondly on those early days, when he was standing as the architect behind a rapidly-rising movement. Today, Bobby Digital took to Instagram for a stroll down memory lane, sharing an image of the Wu-Tang Clan‘s breakout single “Protect Ya Neck.” “Protect Ya Neck” is the debut single by Wu-Tang Clan, released in 1992,” he captions, sharing the track’s minimalist artwork. “The song is featured on the group’s debut studio album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). It is produced by RZA and features eight of the original nine Wu-Tang members.”

While he’s not exactly sharing any new information, it’s always appreciated to see hip-hop legends reflecting on their formative days, not to mention putting them in perspective. Given how far RZA and the entire Wu-Tang Clan have come since those early years, it’s impressive to see the legacy of “Protect Ya Neck” still living on — in fact, a case can be made that it remains the gold standard for posse cuts. Check out the RZA’s post below, and show some love to the Wu-Tang Clan in the comments.