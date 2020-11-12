Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sada Baby Rebukes T.I. Over Posts: “You Could’ve Waited ‘Til Next Week”
79
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Confirm New Collab Dropping This Week
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1363
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Sada Baby Rebukes T.I. Over Posts: “You Could’ve Waited ‘Til Next Week”

Posted By on November 11, 2020

The Detroit rapper scolded the ATL artist over his controversial posts following King Von’s murder.

T.I. is feeling the effects of his decision to post certain messages pertaining to people traveling to Atlanta to violently address their beef. Following his posts, T.I. received criticism because people believed he was speaking about King Von, the Chicago rapper who was murdered outside of an Atlanta bar. As many of Von’s friends in and out of the industry attempt to reconcile his death, Sada Baby spoke about whether or not the situation has caused him to move differently when out and about.

“I don’t second guess going out. It’s just…you gotta move a certain way,” said Sada Baby. He quickly clarified that he isn’t suggesting that King Von didn’t do that because he was aware that the late rapper exercised precautions. “I wish his situation was different and he coulda got outta that b*tch. Rest in peace, my brother.”

Sada was asked if he had any words to the person who was arrested for Von’s murder and those who have yet to be found. “Y’all gotta leave that sh*t to the streets, man. I ain’t gon say nothing about how n*ggas supposed to go about his death. Uh uh. I ain’t sh*t to say to them n*ggas.” Then, he addressed T.I.‘s recent controversial comments about people not coming to Atlanta to settle their beefs with killings. T.I. later explained that his social media posts didn’t have anything to do with Von.

“He said what he said and then he tried to recant and say that it wasn’t about Von but if it wasn’t about Von you coulda waited ’til next week to make that post,” said the Detroit rapper. “I got love for T.I. We kick it, we cool. But certain sh*t, he could’ve waited to post that.” Sada added that some people can be light-hearted about tragedies or respond in ways that not everyone relates to, so it’s best to just wait until some time has passed. T.I. has since deleted his posts. Watch Sada Baby on TMZ below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Confirm New Collab Dropping This Week
93 525 7
0
Cardi B Apologizes Following Backlash Over Hindu Goddess Photoshoot
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Sada Baby Rebukes T.I. Over Posts: “You Could’ve Waited ‘Til Next Week”
79
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Confirm New Collab Dropping This Week
93
0
Cardi B Apologizes Following Backlash Over Hindu Goddess Photoshoot
132
0
MO3’s Label Issues A Statement On His Passing
106
0
2 Chainz Unveils “So Help Me God” Tracklist But Not Entirely
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Pouya & Rocci It's Over
93
0
Sheff G Lights On
106
0
K Camp Genuine Love Freestyle
93
0
Pharoahe Monch & th1rt3en Feat. Cypress Hill Fight
146
0
Salaam Remi Feat. Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh & Mumu Fresh No Peace
146
0
Thundercat & Floating Points Feat. Lil B & Ty Dolla $ign Fair Chance (Floating Points Remix)
132
0
Kodak Black Feat. Tory Lanez & JackBoy Spain
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
251
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
251
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sada Baby Rebukes T.I. Over Posts: “You Could’ve Waited ‘Til Next Week”
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Confirm New Collab Dropping This Week
Cardi B Apologizes Following Backlash Over Hindu Goddess Photoshoot