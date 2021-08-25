Safaree Says Lil Nas X Needs To Leave The Satanic Imagery Alone

Lil Nas X has pretty much rattled America with every step he’s made. The rapper who won hearts over with “Old Town Road” has certainly pushed the boundaries which have earned him both praise and backlash. After releasing his single, “Call Me By Your Name,” the rapper announced a limited edition Satan-inspired Air Max 97 sneaker in collaboration with art collective MSCHF. The outrage behind the demonic theme and the drop of human blood prompted Nike to file a cease and desist.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While people were hung up on the fact that human blood was used for the shoe, Lil Nas X wondered why people weren’t keeping this same energy with Tony Hawk. The legendary skateboarder sold out a skateboard including Hawk’s own blood. Nas X asked why the same people the came after him are quiet about Hawk’s skateboard.

“Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Lil Nas X tweeted.

Safaree, out of all people. decided to chime in on the matter. The reality star suggested that there was little outrage for Hawk’s product because it didn’t include Satanic imagery.

“It’s not the blood it was the whole 666 and trying to associate the devil with it,” he wrote. “We don’t need to act like we out here worshipping the devil. Let’s leave that to the KKK.”