Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Safaree Says Lil Nas X Needs To Leave The Satanic Imagery Alone

Posted By on August 25, 2021

Safaree’s reaction comes after Lil Nas X questioned why people aren’t keeping the same energy with Tony Hawk’s blood-stained skateboard as they did with his Satan-inspired Air Max 97.

Lil Nas X has pretty much rattled America with every step he’s made. The rapper who won hearts over with “Old Town Road” has certainly pushed the boundaries which have earned him both praise and backlash. After releasing his single, “Call Me By Your Name,” the rapper announced a limited edition Satan-inspired Air Max 97 sneaker in collaboration with art collective MSCHF. The outrage behind the demonic theme and the drop of human blood prompted Nike to file a cease and desist. 


Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While people were hung up on the fact that human blood was used for the shoe, Lil Nas X wondered why people weren’t keeping this same energy with Tony Hawk. The legendary skateboarder sold out a skateboard including Hawk’s own blood. Nas X asked why the same people the came after him are quiet about Hawk’s skateboard.

“Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Lil Nas X tweeted.

Safaree, out of all people. decided to chime in on the matter. The reality star suggested that there was little outrage for Hawk’s product because it didn’t include Satanic imagery. 

“It’s not the blood it was the whole 666 and trying to associate the devil with it,” he wrote. “We don’t need to act like we out here worshipping the devil. Let’s leave that to the KKK.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College