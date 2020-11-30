SAINt JHN, Kanye West, & Buju Banton May Drop A Collab Album

With his Iambek-remixed “Roses” still on heavy rotation and his brand new album While The World Was Burning officially out for release, SAINt JHN has all the reason in the world to pat himself on the back. Yet he remains resolved to keep working, taking a moment to chop it up with Ebro Darden on Apple Music. During their conversation, JHN opened up about working with Kanye West on “Pray For Me,” an emotional highlight from his recent effort.

“I started this one when Nipsey passed, literally the day Nipsey passed I made this record,” explains JHN, dating it back to March 31st, 2019. “I was so moved I didn’t know what to do. And when I played it for Ye, he was like, absolutely. I played it for him in Wyoming, and as soon as he was done, we shoot a Gap campaign and he says pull up the record, and he’s behind me recording it while I’m shooting the campaign for the Gap joint.”

In addition to that, he also reveals that Kanye intends on putting together a stacked collaboration album, though details remain fuzzy on that particular front. “Ye wants to produce an album, me, him and Buju together,” he reveals. “Ye wants to executive produce, maybe he’ll do the next one or the one after that.” Though it would certainly be interesting, given how unpredictable Kanye’s timetable has become, don’t be surprised if this one lands on the back burner for a minute. Still, it’s cool to see where the legendary producer’s head is at.

Check out JHN’s full conversation with Ebro Darden for Apple Music below. Would you be down to see an album from Buju Banton, Kanye West, and SAINt JHN?