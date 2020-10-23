Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”
79
0
Killer Mike Details Kamala Harris Meeting
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
887
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SAINt JHN’s New Album Features Are Insane

Posted By on October 23, 2020

SAINt JHN’s new album features have his fans hyped up for the release of “WTWWB”.

SAINt JHN had one of the most random, yet deserved, breakout stories of the year. Though he has been bubbling on the scene as one of the most proven, talented songwriters in the business, the 34-year-old artist hadn’t tapped fully into the mainstream pop market, which kept him as an “underground” favorite for years. 

With the tremendous success of “Roses” in 2020, a four-year-old song, SAINt JHN is finally getting the recognition that he deserves. 


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

He has been teasing the release of his new album While The World Was Burning, abbreviated to WTWWB for short, for the last few weeks. The album was expected to release this month but, unfortunately, it was pushed back so SAINt JHN could lay down the finishing touches. Considering the fact that he’s been chilling regularly with Kanye West in Atlanta, it made sense that he would want to delay the album a bit to throw the Chicago legend on there.

Finally, it looks like SAINt JHN has revealed the full list of features on his upcoming album and, honestly, it’s looking like it has the potential to become an album of the year candidate.

“I had no intention on making this collection,” reveals the artist, who was likely pushed to drop a full-length project after “Roses” went 67-times platinum around the world. “Thank you to all the people that contributed their art. Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, JID, DaBaby, A Boogie, Future, 6LACK, Kehlani. And thank you to all the people that said no! The struggle is part of the process! We made this While The World Was Burning.”

There you have it. His album is looking packed and we can’t wait to find out the updated release date.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”
79 525 6
0
Killer Mike Details Kamala Harris Meeting
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”
79
0
Killer Mike Details Kamala Harris Meeting
93
0
Snoop Dogg Deems Ty Dolla $ign “The New Nate Dogg”
119
0
Clever Adds Chris Brown To Star-Studded Album Lineup
119
0
T.I. Further Explains Why He’s Avoiding Busta Rhymes’ Verzuz Battle
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

JackBoy & Tyga Aggy
66
0
Family Bvsiness Liquor Store Church
53
0
Chase B Feat. OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan For Me
132
0
DeJ Loaf Feat. Conway, Benny The Butcher & Boldy James Get Money
93
0
Russ Freed Up
93
0
The Kid LAROI So Done
106
0
Joyner Lucas Zim Zimma
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Bryson Tiller “Always Forever” Video
93
0
Too Late
79
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Halsey “Forget Me Too” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”
Killer Mike Details Kamala Harris Meeting
Snoop Dogg Deems Ty Dolla $ign “The New Nate Dogg”