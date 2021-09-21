Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Isaac Flame Flame God
926
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Sarah Dash, Labelle Co-Founder, Dead At 76 Years Old

Posted By on September 21, 2021

Labelle singer Sarah Dash died Monday at the age of 76.

Sarah Dash, best known for her work with the legendary group Labelle, died on Monday at the age of 76. The all-female singing group was famous for several hits including “Lady Marmalade.”

Dash’s bandmate, the iconic Patti LaBelle, announced her death on Twitter, Monday afternoon.

“We were just onstage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment!” LaBelle tweeted. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was … a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one.”

Sarah Dash, Labelle, death
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The remaining Labelle member, Nona Hendryx, also posted a statement on social media after Dash’s passing.

“Sarah, Nightbird, I rarely used your last name, seems out of place. Words are inadequate so I will use few. We spoke a musical language, music says it best. Singing brought us together, You, Me and then You, Me, Cindy and Pat; Bluebelles. You and Pat were singing so joyfully the other night, we talked & texted on Saturday, now you’re gone, I can’t believe it,” Hendryx said in a post on Instagram.

Following her work with Labelle, Dash went on to collaborate with Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238 525 18
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown
476
0
SZA Says TDE’s Punch Told Her She’s “Losing [Her] Individuality”
172
0
Hitmaka Gets New EMPIRE Gig As Vice President Of A&R
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Roy Woods Essence (RoyMix)
172
0
BlueBucksClan When? Where?
159
0
22Gz Retaliation
132
0
Smooky Margielaa Feat. A$AP Rocky BALLERINA
172
1
Travie McCoy Love Me Back To Life
265
0
Lucky Daye Over
265
0
T-Shyne & Young Stoner Life 30 For 30
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
199
0
Roc Nation’s Bodega Flee Explains Club Scene In NYC & Miami
199
0
EST Gee feat. Lil Durk “In Town” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown