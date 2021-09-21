Sarah Dash, Labelle Co-Founder, Dead At 76 Years Old

Sarah Dash, best known for her work with the legendary group Labelle, died on Monday at the age of 76. The all-female singing group was famous for several hits including “Lady Marmalade.”

Dash’s bandmate, the iconic Patti LaBelle, announced her death on Twitter, Monday afternoon.

“We were just onstage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment!” LaBelle tweeted. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was … a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one.”



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The remaining Labelle member, Nona Hendryx, also posted a statement on social media after Dash’s passing.

“Sarah, Nightbird, I rarely used your last name, seems out of place. Words are inadequate so I will use few. We spoke a musical language, music says it best. Singing brought us together, You, Me and then You, Me, Cindy and Pat; Bluebelles. You and Pat were singing so joyfully the other night, we talked & texted on Saturday, now you’re gone, I can’t believe it,” Hendryx said in a post on Instagram.

Following her work with Labelle, Dash went on to collaborate with Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones.