Sasha Obama Has A Private SoundCloud That She Hides From Her Dad

In a recent appearance on on Snapchat’s, Good Luck America, Former President Barack Obama, admitted that his daughter, Sasha, 19, is at that age where she’s way too cool to share music with her parents. He revealed that Sasha has a “private” SoundCloud playlist that she refuses to share with him.

Since leaving the White House, both of Barack’s daughters have managed to cultivate some normalcy in their young adult lives, starting with their online presence. In fact, Sasha recently found success on TikTok, after a video of her rapping along to a City Girls song went viral. Barack chose not to comment on that. He did, however, reveal that above all else, Sasha takes her SoundCloud privacy very seriously.

“Sasha is more protective of her music,” he said. “There’s certain things on SoundCloud. She has like a private playlist.” He explained that Sasha simply doesn’t think he’s hip with the type of music she listens to. “She won’t share all of them with me, because she’s not sure I’m hip enough. But nah man, I’m keeping up for an old guy,” he said.

He isn’t completely excluded from Sasha’s music-related input though — he revealed that she did help him put together a playlist of his own on Spotify. “My year-end playlists, those are the fresh cuts. There, I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year,” he said. “I’m constantly listening to their music, sometimes by request, and sometimes just because that’s what’s blaring in our house. So, you know, I pick up on some trends.”



