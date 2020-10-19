Sauce Walka Quits Lean: “Fu*k Drank”

Following his decision to quite lean after seven years, Sauce Walka shares an update on the latest phase of his journey.
Houston rapper Sauce Walka has recently decided to quit lean after seven years of addiction, and today he took to Instagram to share a triumphant update on his journey so far. From the look of it, he appears to be undergoing somewhat of a mental and physical transformation, though the going has not been without difficulties — as he tells it, the process kicked off with twelve days of painful withdrawal symptoms.
“Day 1 after 12 Days of #Withdrawls PAINNN & #Detox … From 7 consist years of drinking #Liquid HERION aka “ DRANK,” he captions, in a lengthy Instagram update. “Nothin Less then a 6-10 ounces of daily direct consumption… Nearly a decade of Drug abuse & 5 million wasted dollars.” A shocking declaration, and one that really emphasizes the financial strain that lean addiction can bring. “THIS IS WHAT A RICH DOPEHEAD DUMMY LOOKS LIKE!!!! 30 million dollar former DopeFiend !! AN I WANT MY FANS HATERS & KINGZ TO KNOW AND BE INSPIRED! TODAY @sauce_walka102 is promethazine and codeine free for life and I hope yeah I’ll come with me ( FUCK DRANK ).”
“From a CULTURAL standpoint my weathering respects for it still stands!!” he adds, before continuing his triumphant message. “SO I #DroppedTheBottle fuck kick a CUP … I almost DIED IN MY DAUGHTERS FACE, Killing #Myself SOMETHING U PUNKS WILL NEVA DO TO ME !!!! This is WHAT A REAL MAN IS !! One who leads by his Triumphs and failures and shows that message transparently to the people that need!! This is a black KING, this is a GOD.. to my people I love u.”
Check out the message below, and show some love to Sauce Walka for stepping up to kick his addiction.