Saweetie Admits She Doesn’t Have A Man But She Wants A Baby

At this point, Saweetie’s fans have all but given up on the rapper releasing her debut studio album. There have been multiple delays and setbacks, and according to bits and pieces that Saweetie has shared over the last year and a half, she felt the need to start from scratch. She gave us a summer EP to tie her fans over, yet still, there haven’t been updates about Pretty B*tch Music‘s release.

Still, Saweetie has been keeping busy and not only was she a musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, but she also popped in at Power 105.1‘s Powerhouse for a performance. Backstage, Saweetie was asked when her album would arrive and her answer stunned the masses.



Tristan Fewings / Stringer / Getty Images

“I want a baby,” she said. “I want a baby.” The 28-year-old was asked when the baby would come. “I don’t know,” the rapper answered. “I don’t have a man. I’m just ready. I’m getting older and I want a baby. I know I’m young, I’m very young. But let’s be real, I wanna pop that sh*t out and snap back.”

“We gotta find the right man who knows how to f*ckin’ communicate.” Getting back to the album, Saweetie said “it’s almost done” and it is taking more time because “we’re trying to curate something really special.” Watch Saweetie talk about wanting to “pop” out a kid below.