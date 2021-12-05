Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott “Excited” For Their Second Child’s Arrival
146
0
Saweetie Announces New Project Will Drop In January
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2316
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1721
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Saweetie Announces New Project Will Drop In January

Posted By on December 5, 2021

Saweetie promised several collaborations on the project.

The anticipation for Saweetie’s next project has been building all year long. After she was supposed to release her debut album Pretty B*tch Music this past summer, she delayed it several times.

We are now at the end of the year, and the project has yet to arrive. Substituting what could have been a monumental moment with her first full-length album, Saweetie instead landed a smash hit in “Best Friend” with Doja Cat and scored two Grammy nominations.

Now, it seems that Pretty B*tch Music is of secondary focus, as Saweetie now has a different project on her mind. In an interview with Gerrick Kennedy on Thursday (Dec. 2), Saweetie announced that she will release a seven song pack to hold fans over while they await the album.

The short project will be titled Icy Season, as she said it will contain numerous collaborations and serve as a “pretty bitch bible.” Icy Season will release on Jan. 7, 2022.

This likely means we will have to wait another set of months before Pretty B*tch Music comes pout, but it is nice to see Saweetie appreciates her fans’ patience, and it rewarding it with new music.

Her previous album delays have been attributed to inspiration from Cherconversations with her mother and revisiting the “soul” of the album. As she is nominated for Best New Artist, Saweetie looks to have a big 2022 by elevating her reputation from massive singles to more than one body of work.

Check out what Saweetie had to say about Icy Season below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott “Excited” For Their Second Child’s Arrival
146 525 11
0
Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott “Excited” For Their Second Child’s Arrival
146
0
Saweetie Announces New Project Will Drop In January
146
0
Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance
304
0
Grimes’ “Player Of Games” Track Shades Elon Musk: “He’ll Always Love The Game More Than He Loves Me”
318
0
HBO Drops Trailer For Juice WRLD Documentary “Into the Abyss”
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

BJ The Chicago Kid Feat. Susan Carol Snowflakes
119
0
2FeetBino Feat. Seddy Hendrinx Settle
106
0
Stunna Girl Feat. 42 Dugg Ratch
132
0
Kodak Black Closure
106
0
Hotboii Offset
172
0
Kali Rap Freaks
132
0
NLE Choppa Jumpin
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
238
0
DMX “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Video
344
0
Doja Cat “Woman” Video
450
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott “Excited” For Their Second Child’s Arrival
Saweetie Announces New Project Will Drop In January
Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance