Saweetie Celebrates VMAs Nomination By Upside-Down Twerking

Posted By on August 25, 2020

Saweetie is overjoyed to earn her first nomination at the MTV VMAs with “Tap In,” so much so that she decided to twerk upside-down and show the world.

Saweetie is going crazy right now. The 26-year-old Bay Area rapper is known for her tremendous use of samples, as well as for her ability to create a viral song just like that. First, she hit us all with “My Type” and now, “Tap In” is being considered as one of the songs of the summer at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Finding out about how her most recent single has been impacting the world enough to earn her her first nomination at the award show, Saweetie decided to give her fans a show, reacting with an upside-down twerk session on Instagram.

“MOOD CUZ I GOT MY FIRST VMA NOMINATION FOR SONG OF THE SUMMERRRR,” wrote the rising rapper, pulling off a handstand and shaking her booty before seemingly getting into a splits position before the video cut. “#TapIn !!! icyyyyy gang gang gang gaaaaang.”

To witness the rise of Saweetie has been tremendous. She represents one of the many rising women in rap, continually growing with each new single. 

She’s up against a number of big hits for the award, including The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid,” Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” Doja Cat‘s “Say So,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP,” and more.

Do you think Saweetie can bring home the award?

Via HNHH

