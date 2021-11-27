Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”

She is a beauty with a few hits under her belt and now, Saweetie has two Grammy nominations to add to her list of accolades. The Bay Area rapper has been carving out her career for years and she’s determined to give the world the best that she’s got. Her fans have been impatiently awaiting the arrival of Saweetie’s debut studio album Pretty B*tch Music, but she has often spoken about wanting to create the best introductory effort possible.

Even with the accomplishments, the public has not received many of Saweetie’s live performances well. Last weekend, she performed at Power 105.1‘s Powerhouse concert as well as on the Saturday Night Live stage.

Of the latter, Saweetie became a trending topic after clips of her SNL performance went viral. People criticized her for allegedly having a lack of breath control, diminished energy during her dance moments, and not enunciating her words while rapping. This is commentary that Saweetie has faced for some time and in a recent interview with Billboard, she addressed the remarks.

“I actually am very proud of the performance. I feel like I’m growing,” Saweetie told the outlet. “I’ve never danced that much during a performance. And I’m open to constructive criticism — however, I would love to see someone do what I do. I would like to see their breath control. So, unless you’re someone who’s been doing this, then I’m open to it.”

That’s like when fans criticize an athlete that plays in the NBA. Y’all not about to make 30 buckets. Y’all not about to do this good of defense. So just enjoy the show and if you believe in who you’re rooting for, you should enjoy the process of their development. One thing about me is I’m such a business, proactive person that I’m not always in artist-mode. Not only am I killing SNL, killing the EMAs, I’m a business woman. So I’m running a company [and] an organization along with trying to balance artist development and other things in my life. I think I’m doing a pretty good job and I know nobody is doing what I’m doing so I’m really proud of that moment.”

“I’m aware of my weaknesses, I’m aware of my strengths. But it’s growth. It’s a process,” Saweetie added. “I would really love for them to do the bar routine. I would love for them to twerk. I would love for them to do all of these intricate dance routines while maintaining their breath, and then we can talk about it.”

Watch her SNL performances below.