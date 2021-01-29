Rap Basement

Saweetie “Could Definitely See” Herself Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Posted By on January 29, 2021

The rapper revealed in a recent interview that she could definitely see it in her future.

Saweetie finally began the rollout of her debut project Pretty B*tch Music last year, beginning with its first single “Tap In” last summer, and most recently “Best Friend,” with Doja Cat. Although she’s yet to even put out a full-length project, the Icy Girl is already looking forward to her potential in the future following its release, gushing about the prospects of performing at Pepsi’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in a new interview with ET Canada. 


Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“To have that platform, wow, that has to be an amazing moment,” Saweetie told ET Canada. “I loved when Beyoncé performed! She shut it down when she took a moment to represent our community and culture. That moment showed me the power an artist has, so I’m happy she showed girls that look like her that you can do it too.”

She was then asked about what a Saweetie Halftime Show would look like, which the 27-year-old musician left up to chance. “It depends on the climate of what is going on and what hits are circulating at the moment, but I could definitely see that in my future,” she said.

Saweetie’s grandfather Willie Harper won the Super Bowl as a linebacker for the San Francisco 48ers in 1981, and the “Back to the Streets” rapper played on her high school Powder Puff team. That being said, the beauty is no stranger to the game

“I’ll be attending Super Bowl and the festivities in Tampa,” Saweetie eventually admitted. “We’re having a Saweetie Bowl. I’ve been to Tampa once, but I’m excited to enjoy that warm weather again because California is freezing.”

The year’s Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show performance will be handled by The Weeknd. The “Blinding Lights” singer has apparently pumped $7 million more than the designated show budget, so the show will surely be nothing short of spectacular. 

[via]
Via HNHH

