Lil Nas X Is Nicki Minaj For Halloween In Jaw-Dropping “Super Bass” Costume
212
0
Beyoncé Says “New Goal” Is To “Slow Down”: “I Have Put Out Projects Nonstop”
106
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1151
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1046
0
Saweetie Explains Birkin Comment: “We Deserve To Be Treated Like A Queen”

Posted By on October 30, 2020

She also told people that they should stay within their tax brackets when gifting their significant others.

A passing comment about Birkin bags sparked an international debate about the coveted accessory. A brief video of Saweetie circulated online where the rapper stated, “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n*gga back to the streets.” The Bay Area artist was promoting her recently released single “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko, and what started as a joke turned into a break down of Birkin sales. People have discussed the importance of gifts and money in relationships, and celebrities like Cardi B, Offset, T.I., Lil Durk, YK Osiris, Safaree Samuels, and Yaya Mayweather even weighed in. 

Saweetie, Birkin, Power 106, Gifts
Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

Saweetie addressed her controversial remark in an interview and called it an “entertaining comment.” She also stated that a Birkin is symbolic of a “gift of value,” adding that people should stay within their tax brackets. “What comes along with being valued? It comes with a healthy relationship. It comes with communication. It comes with getting gifts. It comes with being spoiled because at the end of the day, we create life.”

“I feel like, women are magical creatures and we deserve to be treated like a queen,” the rapper continued. “So that’s what I meant by that statement.” Mentioning the Birkin itself was more symbolic for Saweetie. “Get her a purse, get her some jewelry. Of course, according to your tax bracket, ’cause I don’t want you to clean out your savings to try to keep up with social media or society. Like, c’mon. Really think—it was really just a quick comment that represents how I feel women should be treated, which is showered with gifts.” Saweetie was asked how many Birkin bags she has and she answered, “I have four.” Check out her interview below.

Via HNHH

