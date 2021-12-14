Rap Basement

Saweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball Performance

Posted By on December 13, 2021

The public once again called out the rapper’s dancing skills, as well as her ability at breath control. Fans jumped in to defend her.

Many artists know the downfall of receiving negative feedback from the public. Whether it comes in the form of constructive criticism, harsh remarks, or vicious trolling, rappers will certainly hear the hand-to-heart truth from their fans and foes. Saweetie has taken several hits regarding her live performances, and her recent iHeartRadio display made her a trending topic once again.

The “My Type” hitmaker has amassed tremendous success in recent years and has even recently celebrated her Grammy nominations. Yet, when she took to the Saturday Night Live stage weeks ago, Saweetie was criticized for her performance.

Saweetie
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The rapper has faced a similar set of criticisms after a clip of her Jingle Ball performance went viral. In the snippet, Saweetie is seen shaking her backside to screaming fans before clicking her heels. 

Although her dance moves have often caused her to face backlash, that wasn’t all that fans were paying attention to. Many people commented that Saweetie sounded as if she was winded after only a few minutes on stage while others claimed she may have forgotten the words to one of her songs for a brief moment. 

Check out a few clips and highlights, as well as reactions, below.

Via HNHH

