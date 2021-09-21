Rap Basement

Saweetie Performs At iHeartRadio Music Festival In Her Airport Clothes

Posted By on September 21, 2021

The show must go on.

Last weekend, the 11th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival took place in Las Vegas with a number of the world’s biggest artists on the lineup. Among them was 28-year-old rapper Saweetie, who proved that the show must go on– no matter what.

Saweetie performing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Saweetie is one of the biggest rappers and entrepreneurs in the game. Her debut single “Icy Grl” was certified platinum, earning her a deal with Warner Records before she moved on to release her debut EP High Maintenance and second major label EP Icy. Her song “My Type” nudged her onto the Billboard Hot 100 list, and a year later, “Tap In”, her hit single off her upcoming project Pretty Bitch Music, brought her back to the list, this time peaking at number 20. Beyond her growing success in music, Saweetie has released a number of fashion and makeup collections and boasts a countless list of brand partnerships (including her viral Saweetie meal in a recent collaboration with McDonalds). 

On Saturday, the first day of the iHeartRadio festival, Saweetie announced to fans via Twitter that she would press on with her performance despite not receiving her stage outfit as scheduled. Instead, she declared that she would perform in her airport clothes, clad in a simple black tee and black jeans, with a red bandana over her hair. “I’m hella sad about it,” she tweeted. “But the show must go on.” 

According to an Instagram story posted by her team, the Sacramento-raised rapper was given the choice of opting out of her performance that day, but pushed through the setback to deliver for her fans. “A little bump in the road not gone stop us,” she said— a testament to the relationship Saweetie continues to nourish with her fans, whom she fondly refers to as her Icy Gang. 

See her tweet below, and look out for Saweetie’s soon-to-be-released debut album Pretty Bitch Music.

 SAWEETIE IHEART FEST AIRPORT CLOTHES 2021

Mat Hayward/Getty Images
Via HNHH

