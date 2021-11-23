Rap Basement

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations

Posted By on November 23, 2021

Saweetie is nominated for the first time at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

Rapper Saweetie has a lot to celebrate this week. Most notably, it was announced that she was nominated twice at the upcoming 2022 GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time that she is nominated.

Alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Baby Keem, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and others, Saweetie earned her very-first nominations at next year’s GRAMMY ceremony. She’s in the running in the Best New Artist and “Best Friend” with Doja Cat was nominated for Best Rap Song. The rapper is overjoyed to be heading to the GRAMMYs next year, and she has officially shared her reaction to this monumental moment in her career.


Kate Green/Getty Images

“I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG,” said Saweetie on Twitter. “Thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!!”

Saweetie also thanked City Girls rapper JT, who congratulated her in a tweet. She went on to remind people that she’s reached this point without even dropping her debut album. “Wouldn’t be possible without #TeamIcy love y’all,” she wrote.


Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

What do you think about Saweetie’s nominations at the GRAMMYs? She’s up against some hip-hop icons in the Best Rap Song category. For Best New Artist, she’s facing off against Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Arooj Aftab, Baby Keem, Jimmie Allen, FINNEAS, Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals, and Arlo Parks.

Via HNHH

