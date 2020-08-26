Rap Basement

Saweetie Rejected Help From Famous Relatives: “I Believe In Being Self-Made”

Posted By on August 25, 2020

The rapper’s cousin is Gabrielle Union and her grandfather played for the 49ers.

In the entertainment industry, nepotism runs rampant. We’ve seen children of famous stars receive production credits, movie roles, and take advantage of job opportunities because they come from a certain bloodline, but not everyone leans on their famous relatives for assistance. People were surprised to learn that Gabrielle Union and Saweetie were cousins, and the news caused some to think that the actress somehow helped the rapper by opening doors for her in the industry. Saweetie debunked those rumors during her Desus & Mero interview.

“They were all kind of upset at me because they heard ‘My Type’ and was like, ‘We didn’t know you was doing music. What you doin’ over there?’” said Saweetie with a laugh. “But me, I have so much pride. I believe in being self-made and trying to figure things out on my own. I appreciated that they reached out and was like, ‘We see what you’re doing. Our friends keep talking about you. We see you and if you need our help, please let us know.’ So I appreciate the support, but for me, like, I’ve always been self-motivated. So, instead of asking for help, I just wanted to see if I could do it on my own.”

Saweetie seems to be making a name for herself just fine as “My Type” and “Tap In” have become viral sensations. The rapper recently celebrated her MTV VMA nomination and is preparing for the release of her forthcoming album, Pretty B*tch Music. Watch her interview with Desus & Mero below.

Via HNHH

