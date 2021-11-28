Rap Basement

Saweetie Reminisces On Freestyling For J. Cole After Grammy Nom

Posted By on November 28, 2021

Saweetie received 2 Grammy nominations.

Saweetie experienced a true full-circle moment this past week, as she was able to transform from J. Cole fan to J. Cole peer after her latest Grammy nominations.

On Nov. 24, Saweetie retweeted a tweet that acknowledged an old video of her where she free-styled for J. Cole a few years back before she was famous. The tweet is quoting the list of Grammy Rap Song of the Year nominees that includes Saweetie and Doja Cat‘s “Best Friend.”: “That’s so dope @Saweetie being nominated in the same category she once freestyle for @JColeNC when she was in college.”

Along with Rap Song of the Year, Saweetie was also nominated for Best New Artist for the 2022 Grammy Awards. She showed nothing but gratitude after this announcement, tweeting a statement for her fans: “I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG. thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!!”

This is the first time Saweetie has been nominated for a Grammy, and she has not even released her debut album yet. The awards take place on Jan. 31, 2022, as Saweetie looks to add to her releatively new trophy case.

Check out the, what seems like ancient, video of Saweetie rapping for J. Cole from years ago.


Via HNHH

