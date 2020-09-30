Saweetie Reveals Her Mother Was Once A Video Vixen

The entertainment ties in Saweetie’s family aren’t anything to sneeze at as the rapper is linked to a few celebrities. Her grandfather played for the San Francisco 49ers and her cousin is Gabrielle Union, but not many people know that her mom, Trinidad Valentin, was once a video vixen. On Tuesday (September 29), Saweetie shared a new episode of her The Icy Life YouTube series where she gives fans an inside look into her intimate moments with her loved ones. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper was enjoying some pool time when her mother came out and asked, “Where’s the rest of your outfit?” It was then that Saweetie decided to give the world a look at her mother’s music video past.



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

“She act like she ain’t used to be wearing this back in her day, okay?” the rapper said. Then, Saweetie shared clips that showed her mom in Nelly‘s “Ride wit Me” video back in 2000 as well as a brief moment where she made an appearance in a DMX‘s visual for “What The Really Want” featuring SisQó.

Saweetie promised to show more of her mother in future episodes, but it was interesting to see the six-degrees of separation that continues to grow from the rapper’s inner circle. Check out the latest episode of Saweetie’s series below and stay tuned for more about her forthcoming project.