Saweetie Says She “Stole” Her Mom’s Face With New Throwback Photo

Posted By on December 16, 2020

Saweetie shares photo looking shockingly similar to her former-video model mother.

Saweetie has been referred to as the queen of marketing on several occasions, and just a few weeks ago she set social media ablaze after her Birkin bag comments. But in typical Saweetie fashion, she was able to clarify her comments, and use the attention to her advantage, allowing her to push her Jhene Aiko collaboration “Back To The Streets”.

Saweetie has never been afraid to share who she really is or tell us where she came from, confident in who she is and what she brings to the tape. The “So Icy” rapper is proud to be a USC-graduate, and has spoken in detail about how she’s refused special treatment from her famous family members. However, it wasn’t just her extended family that was in the industry, but her mom too, appearing in music videos with the likes of DMX and Nelly

Saweetie took to Instagram recently to re-introduce us to her mother, but none of us were ready.

Saweetie playfully captioned the side-by-side photo of her and her mother with phrase “stole her face”, affirming that she knows just as well as we do how similar they look.

Maybe Saweetie can get her mom back in the game, because a mother-daughter music video would be dope!

Via HNHH

