Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Is Releasing A Line Of “Drake-Scented” Candles
106
0
Offset Teases Migos Return To The “Bando” For “Culture III”
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1006
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
741
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Saweetie Shows Love To Cardi B, Megan & City Girls: “Women Are So Magical”

Posted By on December 1, 2020

Saweetie thoughtfully gave a heartwarming shout out to all her fellow female artists via her Instagram story.

Tap In” rapper, Saweetie, took to her Instagram story on December 1 to shine light on, and show some love for all women in the music industry. The last two decades have been a painfully slow but monumental turning point for women in hip hop — a male dominated genre. But now more than ever might be considered a renaissance for female rappers, specifically. 

After Apple Music announced and released their annual “Rap Life” playlist, which included a banner featuring Saweetie, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls, Saweetie kindly took the time to let her fans know what gives women in music their edge over men, and what makes them so “magical.”

“Women are so magical,” the “My Type” rapper wrote, explaining that a woman’s versatile physical appearance and resilience in the face of adversity in the industry are unbeatable tools. “We give different looks, a variety of visual escapism through our creative videos and relentless hard work that the world doesn’t see but we suck it up! Always putting our best heel forward,” she added. “With a smile on our beat face!! Grateful to be apart of this era, can’t wait for next year.”


Image via Saweetie Instagram

The timing of Saweetie’s post couldn’t be more perfect, seeing as both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were just nominated for Grammys. Girl power, amirite? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Is Releasing A Line Of “Drake-Scented” Candles
106 525 8
0
Offset Teases Migos Return To The “Bando” For “Culture III”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Drake Is Releasing A Line Of “Drake-Scented” Candles
106
0
Offset Teases Migos Return To The “Bando” For “Culture III”
172
0
Saweetie Shows Love To Cardi B, Megan & City Girls: “Women Are So Magical”
146
0
Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, & Doja Cat Make Forbes “Top 30 Under 30”
159
0
DJ Paul’s “Mafia Radio”: Mario Judah Talks Finding His Unique Style & Meshing Rock With Hip-Hop
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Texas Feat. Wu-Tang Clan Hi
40
0
Boldy James On Ten
66
0
G Body Real Toronto
212
0
Mark Battles Feat. Cozz Try
159
0
Young T & Bugsey New Shape
106
0
50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez Part Of The Game
199
0
Pries Shoota
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Busta Rhymes “Boomp” Video
212
0
Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
834
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
371
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Is Releasing A Line Of “Drake-Scented” Candles
Offset Teases Migos Return To The “Bando” For “Culture III”
Saweetie Shows Love To Cardi B, Megan & City Girls: “Women Are So Magical”