Saweetie Shows Love To Cardi B, Megan & City Girls: “Women Are So Magical”

“Tap In” rapper, Saweetie, took to her Instagram story on December 1 to shine light on, and show some love for all women in the music industry. The last two decades have been a painfully slow but monumental turning point for women in hip hop — a male dominated genre. But now more than ever might be considered a renaissance for female rappers, specifically.

After Apple Music announced and released their annual “Rap Life” playlist, which included a banner featuring Saweetie, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls, Saweetie kindly took the time to let her fans know what gives women in music their edge over men, and what makes them so “magical.”

“Women are so magical,” the “My Type” rapper wrote, explaining that a woman’s versatile physical appearance and resilience in the face of adversity in the industry are unbeatable tools. “We give different looks, a variety of visual escapism through our creative videos and relentless hard work that the world doesn’t see but we suck it up! Always putting our best heel forward,” she added. “With a smile on our beat face!! Grateful to be apart of this era, can’t wait for next year.”



The timing of Saweetie’s post couldn’t be more perfect, seeing as both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were just nominated for Grammys. Girl power, amirite?