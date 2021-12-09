Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
159
0
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
424
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2462
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1271
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health

Posted By on December 8, 2021

The rapper revealed that she is looking to find more “balance” in her life. “It’s like I live, sleep, eat and breathe music and business,” said Saweetie.

As we inch closer to the conclusion of 2021, we’re hearing many entertainers reflect on their busy year. Although fans expected to receive Saweetie’s official debut album after multiple setbacks, it seems that the rapper is still working on her official introduction. Saweetie has promised that there are more projects on the horizon in upcoming months, but she has also been jumping from one stage to the next and recently appeared on Saturday Night Live.

Her busy schedule has definitely taken its toll because Saweetie recently told PEOPLE, “I can’t believe I worked this hard.”

Saweetie
Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images

“I try to take things day to day. Sometimes I can’t look at my calendar on my weekly schedule because it’ll give me anxiety,” she said. “I feel like what I’m working for is starting to pay off, so I’m just really grateful to be acknowledged.” Saweetie also admitted, “I struggle with my mental health,” and revealed she often finds that she doesn’t have time for herself “at all.”

“It’s like I live, sleep, eat and breathe music and business,” she lamented. “My team is really small, so I have to take on responsibilities that eventually somebody else will, but because my team is small, I have to help them out.” The key, said the rapper, is finding “balance” because she has been hyperfocused on her career.


“Everything is just work, work, work and I don’t have an outlet,” she said. “I don’t have a therapist. I don’t hang out with any of my friends because I work so much, so it’s just trying to thug it out into until the New Year.” She hopes to relax during the holidays, noting that she will be spending her vacation time somewhere tropical.

“I feel like I’m being run down to the ground right now and my body doesn’t feel good. I’ve had mental breakdowns and it’s just really stressful, but it’s nice to be acknowledged because it lets me know that my hard work isn’t going unnoticed.”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
424 525 32
0
Michael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Renewal
251 525 19
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
159
0
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
424
0
Michael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Renewal
251
0
Cordae Announces Release Date For New Album “From A Bird’s Eye View”
635
0
Dame Dash Explains How Astroworld Tragedy “Triggered” Him
331
1
More News

Trending Songs

Nate Husser, Zach Zoya, Kay Bandz, SLM & Kid Riz Montreality Cypher
146
0
Key!, MATT OX & Quadie Diesel Royal Rumble
172
0
Trapboy Freddy Feat. Hotboy Wes Jump Out
185
0
Quando Rondo Shine
199
1
Kevin Gates Talking To My Scale
860
0
Lil Gotit Feat. CEO Trayle, Lil Double 0 & Biggz Walk Down
212
0
Russ Feat. Jay Electronica Top Of The World
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smiley “Made It” Video
119
0
French Montana Feat. Doja Cat & Saweetie “Handstand” Video
304
0
Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
357
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
Michael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Renewal