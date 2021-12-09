Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health

As we inch closer to the conclusion of 2021, we’re hearing many entertainers reflect on their busy year. Although fans expected to receive Saweetie’s official debut album after multiple setbacks, it seems that the rapper is still working on her official introduction. Saweetie has promised that there are more projects on the horizon in upcoming months, but she has also been jumping from one stage to the next and recently appeared on Saturday Night Live.

Her busy schedule has definitely taken its toll because Saweetie recently told PEOPLE, “I can’t believe I worked this hard.”



Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images

“I try to take things day to day. Sometimes I can’t look at my calendar on my weekly schedule because it’ll give me anxiety,” she said. “I feel like what I’m working for is starting to pay off, so I’m just really grateful to be acknowledged.” Saweetie also admitted, “I struggle with my mental health,” and revealed she often finds that she doesn’t have time for herself “at all.”

“It’s like I live, sleep, eat and breathe music and business,” she lamented. “My team is really small, so I have to take on responsibilities that eventually somebody else will, but because my team is small, I have to help them out.” The key, said the rapper, is finding “balance” because she has been hyperfocused on her career.





“Everything is just work, work, work and I don’t have an outlet,” she said. “I don’t have a therapist. I don’t hang out with any of my friends because I work so much, so it’s just trying to thug it out into until the New Year.” She hopes to relax during the holidays, noting that she will be spending her vacation time somewhere tropical.

“I feel like I’m being run down to the ground right now and my body doesn’t feel good. I’ve had mental breakdowns and it’s just really stressful, but it’s nice to be acknowledged because it lets me know that my hard work isn’t going unnoticed.”