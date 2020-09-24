Saweetie Talks “Tap In” Remix: “DaBaby Made Me Want To Twerk”

Just around a month removed from the release of her stacked “Tap In” remix with DaBaby, Post Malone, and Jack Harlow, the Icy Queen sat in on The Travis Mills Show on Apple Music 1 to talk new music and collaborations.

“DaBaby made me want to twerk. Post Malone, take me to outer space and Jack Harlow made me want to hit my two steps,” she said of her thoughts on the remix. “I did my thing with the ‘My Type’ remix with Jhené Aiko, Yung Miami, Becky G, Tiwa Savage. So this time I just wanted to do something different with the boys.”

She hinted at a possible video for the remix and teased a potential concept for the visuals.

“You could definitely expect a trip and a journey through Icy University. I’m taking everybody back to school,” she shared. “I’m going to teach them how to bag an eight-figure man, I’m going to teach them how to be a pretty b*tch. I’m going to teach them how to start their own company. And I’m going to teach them how to get over that f boy. So lots of lessons in the works.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Although she confessed that the pressure leading up to her highly anticipated debut album was stressful, she thanked every “pretty b*tch” for listening to her music and inspiring the title.

“I make women feel confident,” she declared. “I make them want to get to they bag. I make pretty b*tch music, so I’m going to call it Pretty B*tch Music.”

Saweetie also shared that Timbaland and his protege Danja were involved in the album’s production and singled out their collaborations as the ones she is most excited to share with fans.

“I can’t wait until we get a quarantine because you all got to see a whole bunch of pretty girls mosh pitting. I’m tired of the boys going crazy,” she said of her forthcoming song “Pretty Girl Mosh Pit” with Danja. “I’m just ready to shoot all these videos and all these visuals because I need you all to see what I’ve seen in my head.”

You can check out the entire interview below.