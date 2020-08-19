Rap Basement

Saweetie Teases “Tap In (Remix)” With DaBaby, Jack Harlow, & Mystery Artist

Posted By on August 19, 2020

Who else do you think will add their vocals to the remix?

When it comes to making a song that becomes a viral hit, Saweetie has the correct formula. It seemed as if everyone was singing along and dancing to “My Type” and its remix that featured City Girls and Jhené Aiko. The Bay Area rapper is currently working on her next album Pretty B*tch Music and she told HypeBae it was all about “being a boss, getting money, loving my family, talking about them more and also just exploring my Filipino roots again. I wanted to do something that highlighted the Filipino culture because I have a couple lyrics that are in Tagalog so I think that’s cool.”

Saweetie, Tap In Remix, Jack Harlow, DaBaby
Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

As her fans await more information about the record, Saweetie took to her Instagram page to tease the remix to her latest single, “Tap In.” The song, which samples Bay Area legend Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle,” has been a fan favorite, and according to Saweetie, the remix just may feature three additional artists. 

The rapper shared a drawing that shows her face along with DaBaby and Jack Harlow. In the fourth spot, there is a black circle with a question mark, and in the caption, she asks fans to “GUESS WHO?” People gave answers like Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Flo Milli, Mulatto, Too Short, Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy, and even Saweetie’s boyfriend Quavo. We recognize that those guesses are all over the place, but fans couldn’t help but give any and all options. Check out her post below and let us know who you think she tapped for the remix.

[via]
Via HNHH

