HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed

Posted By on August 28, 2020

Saweetie announces the remix to her hit single “Tap In” is coming tonight, featuring DaBaby, Jack Harlow, and Post Malone as the mystery feature.

Saweetie revealed that the remix to her viral hit “Tap In” would be coming soon with three special guests: DaBaby, Jack Harlow, and another artist that was kept a secret. 

Fans have been theorizing on who could be hopping on the track and, more importantly, how popular the artist is to be keeping it a secret. Names started flying around. Considering this is a twerk anthem, some people thought she’d be bringing out Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, or another woman in rap. Others suggested some of the men that have been making noise this year, like Roddy Ricch or Lil Baby.

Finally, we don’t need to guess anymore because Saweetie has unveiled the identity of the mystery feature.

“Surpriiiiiiiiseeee, tap in baby,” wrote the rising rapper on Instagram, sharing the final cover artwork showing Post Malone on the driver’s side of the car with animated versions of DaBaby and Jack Harlow in the vehicle with her. “Shoutout to @postmalone @dababy & @jackharlow for pullin up!!”

The remix will be out tonight at 4 PM PST/7 PM EST. 


Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

What do you think of this monster remix? This could end up bolstering the song to a Billboard Top 10 spot if the cards are played right.

Via HNHH

