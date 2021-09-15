Rap Basement

Scarface Gives A Thumbs Up From The Hospital Following His Kidney Transplant

Posted By on September 15, 2021

J. Prince offers an update on Scarface, post-kidney transplant.

Last year, Scarface’s health took a downward spiral after he caught COVID-19. In addition to testing positive for COVID in March 2020, Scarface revealed that he had also suffered from pneumonia in both of his lungs and experienced kidney failure, which led to him having to do dialysis treatments several times a week. 

“This my new lifeline,” the Houston rap legend explained last year. “I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”

Houston rapper Scarface at the UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Houston at Hotel Zaza on July 31, 2014 in Houston, Texas.
Bob Levey/Getty Images

This Tuesday, Scarface combatted his health struggles by undergoing a kidney transplant, and according to HipHopDX, his son, Chris Jordan, made an incredible sacrifice by donating one of his kidneys to his father. After the procedure concluded, an Instagram post from J. Prince confirmed that the transplant was successful.

In the heartwarming photo shared earlier this afternoon, Scarface can be seen holding a thumbs up to the camera, and although he looks worn out after surgery, he appears to be in good spirits with his son right by his side.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys,” J. Prince said in the post’s caption. ” I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

Stay tuned for more updates as Scarface recovers.

[via]
Via HNHH

