Scarface Gives Health Update As People Offer Kidneys For Transplant

Posted By on October 9, 2020

For the person who matches, T.I. is offering a monetary reward.

Since his bout with COVID-19 earlier this year, Scarface has been struggling. The rap legend described his experience with coronavirus as severe and shared with the public that he’s been on dialysis because his kidneys never fully recovered. “COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back,” Scarface said months ago. Recently, he made a public plea on Twitter asking for help in receiving a new kidney. Rapper T.I. heard the call and even offered up money to an organ donor who could be a match for the Geto Boys icon.

Scarface, Kidney Transplant, TI, Donors
Allen Berezovsky / Stringer / Getty Images

Earlier today (October 9), Scarface shared some good news about his progress. “I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all,” the rapper tweeted.

“Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough.” We’re hoping and praying for the best for Scarface. Check out both T.I. and Scarface’s posts below.

Via HNHH

