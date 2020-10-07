Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
768
1
Big Sean Detroit
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Scarface Mourns Death Of “Cousin” Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer

Posted By on October 6, 2020

The rapper acknowledged Nash’s death on Twitter.

We’ve lost yet another legend and music fans worldwide are mourning. Johnny Nash, most notably known for his classic tune “I Can See Clearly Now,” has passed away according to his family. Nash began singing when he was just a child and by 1972, his hit topped the charts and made him a household name. He never quite amassed the same success with his other projects, but the reggae-influenced crooner was beloved in the industry.

Johnny Nash, I Can See Clearly Now, RIP,
Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images

The Houston native burst onto the music scene in 1957 with his debut single “A Teenager Sings the Blues” and reportedly kept working on his craft and creating music far until 2006. While there has yet to be a cause of death shared with the public, his son told news outlets that Johnny Nash had been suffering from declining health in recent years. He passed away at the age of 80 at his Houston home. 

Tens of thousands of people have shared their condolences on social media, especially those from musical backgrounds who admired Nash. Rapper Scarface mourned the death of his relative on Twitter. “My cousin Johnny Nash ‘ I can see clearly now the rain is gone’ has left us to be with the father rest easy big fella,” he tweeted. Check out Johnny Nash performing his hit below along with a few reactions to the news of his passing. We offer our condolences to his loved ones.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0 525 0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79
0
Meek Mill Shows Wale Some Crew Love
106
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Announces “The Ryan Montgomery Foundation”
93
0
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Drop New 24-Hour “Savage Mode II” Merch
66
1
More News

Trending Songs

YNW BSlime Feat. YNW Melly One Step
79
0
Ghetts Feat. Skepta IC3
40
0
Diablo Feat. Lil Xan & Lil Wop Before The War
93
0
Boathouse Feat. Bun B Suckers
66
0
Trippie Redd Sleepy Hollow
79
0
Masego Feat. Shenseea Silver Tongue Devil
225
0
Travis Scott Feat. Future, Young Thug & M.I.A. Franchise (Remix)
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

My Dawg
66
0
The Worst In Me
146
0
Mood Swings
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
Meek Mill Shows Wale Some Crew Love