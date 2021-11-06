Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rubi Rose Taunts DDG In Car He Claims She Stole
185
0
Drink Champs Announces Part 2 Of Kanye West Interview
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4275
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1482
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Scarface Says He’s “Done With Rap”

Posted By on November 6, 2021

Scarface says he’s stepping away from rap to pursue other creative endeavors.

One of the most influential rappers to ever step to a mic might be calling it quits. On the latest episode of the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast, Scarface dropped the bombshell announcement that he will officially be stepping away from rap to explore some of his other creative endeavors. However, the rapper will not be calling it quits without saying goodbye to his fans. Scarface also revealed he’d be hosting a farewell concert to offer his fans some proper closure.


 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images 

“The cool part about it is, I get to say farewell twice,” he explained. “I get to go out there and say farewell by myself, and then I get to say it with you.”

He added, “I was saying some good sh*t. I probably could never write like that again. But it’s a beautiful thing when you’re able to express yourself with words and people fall in love with your ability to deliver a story.”

Though he might be departing from the rap game, that doesn’t mean he won’t be dabbling in other genres in the future. [I’m] done with the rap,” he added, per Hip-Hop Lately. “I want to do something different now … If I could, I would love to go into a different lane of music. Maybe blues or rock. Maybe alternative. I want to do something different now.”

Check the episode out below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rubi Rose Taunts DDG In Car He Claims She Stole
185 525 14
0
Playboi Carti Concert Issues Safety Warning After Astroworld Tragedy
278 525 21
1

Recent Stories

Rubi Rose Taunts DDG In Car He Claims She Stole
185
0
Drink Champs Announces Part 2 Of Kanye West Interview
146
0
Playboi Carti Concert Issues Safety Warning After Astroworld Tragedy
278
1
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Aminé, Key Glock, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
185
0
Young M.A Blushes While Meeting Halle Berry
1032
0
More News

Trending Songs

Stalley & Apollo Brown No Monsters
106
0
Mac Miller Missed Calls
106
0
Joell Ortiz Feat. Sheek Louch Love Is Love
159
0
LaTheGoat Feat. Big Freedia Bounce It
212
0
Toosii October
159
0
Poundz Daily Duppy Freestyle
185
0
Desiigner Get Back
225
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
199
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
172
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rubi Rose Taunts DDG In Car He Claims She Stole
Drink Champs Announces Part 2 Of Kanye West Interview
Playboi Carti Concert Issues Safety Warning After Astroworld Tragedy