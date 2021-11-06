Rap Basement

ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky & Others Speak On Kid Cudi’s Influence In New Amazon Prime Documentary

Posted By on November 6, 2021

“A Man Named Scott” arrived on the streamer earlier this weekend.

If you’re a Kid Cudi fan, you may have already streamed the rapper’s new Amazon Prime documentary, A Man Named Scott. The film hit the platform on Friday, November 5th, and has been making waves across the internet since, with many viewers praising the 37-year-old for his vulnerability in the project.

Of course, Scott Mescudi himself gave some interviews for the doc, but other rap artists like Lil Yachty, Kanye West, ScHoolboy Q, and A$AP Rocky were also enlisted to provide some insight on the scope of Kid Cudi’s influence.

“Songs like ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and shit, that’s basically saying ‘Ayy n*gga, you’re depressed. You can’t hide it. You’re trying to act like you don’t wanna hear this song, you’re constantly listening to it but trying to act like you’re not listening to it,’” Q told cameras, also noting that his friend’s work has always resonated with him deeply.

During his appearance on A Man Named Scott, Rocky shared that his favourite Cudi album is Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven. “Sometimes you make your dopest shit in the darkest place,” the “Sundress” rapper said.

The film also spends a lot of time focusing on the friendship between Honey Boy actor Shia LaBeouf and Mescudi. Apparently, the musician once kicked his former Disney star friend out for saying that he doesn’t like WZRD. At one point, LaBeouf even wrote and pitched an animated series to Adult Swim depicting the story of the rapper’s early life, although Cudi was reportedly angry after finding out some information that he hadn’t approved had been included.

Check out the trailer for the Amazon Prime documentary below, and squeeze a watch into your weekend plans if you’ve still got time.

[Via] [Via]
Via HNHH

